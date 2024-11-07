149,141 Shares in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:JOET opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.