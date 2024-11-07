13,000 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

IEV opened at $54.43 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.