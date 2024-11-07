11,575 Shares in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ) Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter worth $204,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 8,017.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 2.3% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of APRJ opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.
The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.
