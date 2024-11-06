Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.63. Approximately 59,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 172,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37.

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

