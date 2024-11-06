X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 151,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 67,801 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $21.61.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.