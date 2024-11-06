Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.37 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $417.74 million and $9.37 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,182.62 or 0.99721278 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,022.06 or 0.99505441 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,731,029,089,544 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,733,471,801,738.527. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000448 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $10,185,276.60 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

