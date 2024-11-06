Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $241.25 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

