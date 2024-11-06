WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $288,905.75

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $288,905.75 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00092370 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 717.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

