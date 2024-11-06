White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $138.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

