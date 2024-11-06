White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $270.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $270.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.