Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.16 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,566. The firm has a market cap of $785.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $60,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 16,119 shares of company stock valued at $369,340 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WLKP

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.