Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Price

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

BRKR stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 464,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,424. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123,984 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 466,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,857,000 after buying an additional 61,429 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bruker by 1,694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 191,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

