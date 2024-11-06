Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN):

10/31/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.50 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 10,245,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,196,846. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy Inc alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.61%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 95,289 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $244,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.