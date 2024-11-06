W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,401,000 after purchasing an additional 588,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,570,000 after purchasing an additional 204,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,973,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,569,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

