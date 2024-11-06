Vow One Day Volume Reaches $480,764.68 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Vow has a market cap of $44.68 million and $480,764.68 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vow has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 820,443,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

