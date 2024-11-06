Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.27 and last traded at $171.18, with a volume of 7105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average is $158.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

