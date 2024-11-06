Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $397.40 and last traded at $397.40, with a volume of 17928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $390.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

