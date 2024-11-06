Umpqua Bank Sells 430 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Umpqua Bank lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NYSE:NEE traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

