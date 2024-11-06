Umpqua Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Umpqua Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of Umpqua Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,628,851 shares. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

