Umpqua Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Umpqua Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 199,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT stock traded up $6.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,086. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $146.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

