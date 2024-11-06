Umpqua Bank Acquires 32 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Umpqua Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $821.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,861. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $783.57 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,043.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,039.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,092.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

