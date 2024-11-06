Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Present at Investor Conferences

Twin Disc Incorporated recently filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing that the company’s executive officers are slated to present materials at various investor meetings, analyst gatherings, and investor conferences post-November 6, 2024. As part of this disclosure, the company is making available the presentation materials that will be utilized during these sessions in Exhibit 99.1.

The presentation materials, which will also be accessible on Twin Disc’s website at www.twindisc.com, may contain certain financial information that has been derived using methods other than those in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. The management at Twin Disc utilizes these non-GAAP measures to assess the company’s performance and believes that these disclosures offer supplementary insights essential for a comprehensive comprehension of the Company’s core business operations.

Remarkably, Twin Disc has emphasized that these non-GAAP disclosures should not be perceived as a replacement for GAAP-compliant operating results. The company has described that the information shared within the presentation includes forward-looking statements, subject to risks, uncertainties, and other significant factors. Twin Disc has advised caution regarding reliance on these forward-looking statements, underscoring that such forecasts reflect management’s perspectives solely as of the date of the Form 8-K submission.

Moreover, the company has clarified that the information presented as part of Item 7.01 in the Form 8-K is not to be considered “filed” for the purposes of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Twin Disc is not obliged to update the presentation materials and expressly states that they are not incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except through explicit reference in such filings.

Lastly, Twin Disc has underscored that it does not intend to file updates to the disclosed presentation materials. The company’s commitment to prudently safeguard against potential risks and uncertainties is further reiterated in its previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year concluded on June 30, 2024.

In light of the uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements, Twin Disc has emphasized that any revisions or updates to these statements post the Form 8-K date will be at the discretion of the company. Twin Disc remains steadfast in its pledge to prioritize transparency and provide relevant disclosures to stakeholders as events or circumstances demand.

This information, inclusive of Exhibit 99.1, falls within the ambit of Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits, within the reported Form 8-K.

