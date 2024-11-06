Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 46.6% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NDP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

