Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $153.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.31. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

