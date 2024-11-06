Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 91,759 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.