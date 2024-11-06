Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $51,157.68 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $51,157.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,146,667.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $280,643.62.

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,775,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,465. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

