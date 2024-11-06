Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.8 %
TRI traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.42. 233,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,197. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $127.68 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.46%.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
