Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $360.38 million and $26.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00035504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,736,320,730 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

