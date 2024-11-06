Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $357.74 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00034616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,735,763,225 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

