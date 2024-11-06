The Williams Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

