The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

