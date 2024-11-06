The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 3.7% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.