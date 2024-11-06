The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $201.86 and last traded at $199.37, with a volume of 47279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.80.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 151.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

