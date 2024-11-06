The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Cut by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,812,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,256,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.