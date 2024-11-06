The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Sells £25,947 in Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Michael Leaf sold 8,370 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £25,947 ($33,776.36).

The Alumasc Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALU opened at GBX 308.25 ($4.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £110.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,289.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.69. The Alumasc Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.10 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($4.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17.

The Alumasc Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,583.33%.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

