Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.340 EPS.

TDC stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,491. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 160.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

