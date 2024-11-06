TELUS (TU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS Trading Down 0.5 %

TU opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. TELUS has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

