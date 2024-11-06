TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$176.00 to C$167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$159.00.

CJT traded up C$2.16 on Wednesday, hitting C$131.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,063. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.86. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$82.22 and a 12-month high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The firm had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

