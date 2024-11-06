TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 134.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 93,303 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter worth $166,000. River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 367,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 115.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

