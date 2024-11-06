TD Cowen Cuts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $58.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 45.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after buying an additional 336,665 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after buying an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

