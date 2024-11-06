TD Cowen Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. 1,058,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,243. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

