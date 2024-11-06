Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 300,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,595,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Talkspace

Talkspace Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $533.23 million, a PE ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talkspace

In related news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris purchased 19,500 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,525.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter worth $38,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Talkspace by 30.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.