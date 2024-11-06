T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $227.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

