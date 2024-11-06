Symbol (XYM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $79.00 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $79.00 million and $308,201.52 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,388,966,464 coins and its circulating supply is 6,099,601,619 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

