Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Judith Swales Acquires 10,000 Shares

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Judith Swales purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$14.29 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,880.00 ($94,622.52).
Judith Swales also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Judith Swales acquired 2,667 shares of Super Retail Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$17.11 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,619.04 ($30,211.28).
Super Retail Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.
Super Retail Group Increases Dividend
Super Retail Group Company Profile
Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Super Retail Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What is a support level?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.