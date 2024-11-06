Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Judith Swales Acquires 10,000 Shares

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Judith Swales purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$14.29 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,880.00 ($94,622.52).

Judith Swales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Judith Swales acquired 2,667 shares of Super Retail Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$17.11 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,619.04 ($30,211.28).

Super Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

Super Retail Group Increases Dividend

Super Retail Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 8th. This is an increase from Super Retail Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.69. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

