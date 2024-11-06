Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,896 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,725,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,850,000 after buying an additional 1,209,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

SU opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

