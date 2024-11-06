Sui Price Reaches $2.28 on Major Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Sui has a total market cap of $6.49 billion and $1.97 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00003013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75,236.48 or 0.99432703 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74,011.09 or 0.97813223 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,845,750,696 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,845,750,695.583888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.31581262 USD and is up 20.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $1,588,472,837.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

