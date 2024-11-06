Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.36, Zacks reports. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Strattec Security Stock Up 2.5 %

Strattec Security stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 9,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,102. Strattec Security has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $49,250.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,645.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,070 shares of company stock worth $74,033 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

