StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.