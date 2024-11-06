Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock Price

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pickering Energy Partners raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEI traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 341,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,116. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

